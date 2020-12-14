Outside The Wire trailer: Anthony Mackie is a fearless, all-action cyborg soldier

Anthony Mackie has all the attributes needed to become a headline star, but has yet to lead a film that is big enough to take him up to that next level. Outside The Wire doesn't look like it is going to be that film either, but it plays into the action hero style he does very well. It looks fairly run of the mill but Mackie and a good supporting cast will hopefully be able to do a little more with the material. Watch the teaser trailer for Outside The Wire above.

Set in the future, a drone pilot is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

Mikael Håfström directs, with Damson Idris, Enzo Cilenti, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly and Pilou Asbæk in support of Mackie.

Outside The Wire arrives on Netflix from January 15, 2021.