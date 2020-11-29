Our Friend trailer: Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson star in a true story about the power of friendship

It's been a tough enough year for studio and distributors struggling to find the right time and place to put out their films, with some from last year's festivals still waiting to appear. Our Friend is one such example, which played at TIFF in 2019 and picked up mostly good reviews (where it was known as The Friend) but has been largely forgotten about since. There's a good cast in this, with Jason Segel and Gwendoline Christie in support of Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson. Watch the trailer for Our Friend above.

Our Friend tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family—journalist Matt , his vibrant wife Nicole, and their two young daughters—and how their lives are upended by Nicole’s heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt’s responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life-altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

Gabriela Cowperthwaite directs, with Jason Segel, Gwendoline Christie and Cherry Jones in the support cast.

Our Friend will appear in select cinemas and on demand from January 22, 2021.