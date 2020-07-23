Other Cinemas July Weekender - take part in a free weekend of Black and POC cinema and discussion

Established by northwest London filmmakers Turab Shah and Arwa Aburawa, Other Cinema was created to place a greater emphasis on Black and POC cinema to make a different world of cinema accessible to the diverse local community in the Brent area.

At the heart of the event lies the question of what does cinema that centres Black and POC filmmakers, rather than white filmmakers look like, and how is it created? Shah and Aburawa also ask how far away we are from achieving that and the obstacles that need to be overcome in order to achieve it.

The event runs across the weekend is free to take part in, with full details below:

Saturday July 25

12pm - Archiving Palestine - Film Screenings + Q&A (two restored Palestianian films and discussion with Azza El Hassan of The Void Project)

3pm - Talking About Trees - Film Screening (dir. Suhaib Gasmelbari)

5pm - Hyenas - Film Screening (dir. Djibril Diop Mambéty)

7pm - Hyenas - Post-screening discussion (with Hudda Kharieh and Fanta Sylla)

Sunday, July 26

12pm - The Black Film Critic - A workshop and Q&A by Fanta Sylla

3pm - Producing An(other) Cinema - Talk with documentary producer Elhum Shakerifar and Joy Ghararo-Akpojotor

7pm - Participatory Filmmaking - A talk with Hannan Majid of Rainbow Collective.

9pm - Stones Have Laws - Film Screening (dir. Siebren de Haan, Tolin Alexander and Lonnie van Brummelen)

Other Cinema share the films and stories of Black people and people of colour using methods and spaces that put the needs of these communities first and that feel welcoming. The primary focus is on films and documentaries made by established Black and POC filmmakers, as well as championing up-and-coming directors to support their journey through a film industry designed to hinder and limit their progression.

Full details about the event can be found here. You can follow Other Cinemas on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.