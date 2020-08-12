Open City Documentary Festival announces details of 2020 digital edition

Open City Documentary Festival have announced the full programme for its tenth edition, taking place online from September 9 to 15. The festival's first digital edition will also be the first that is available internationally, with affordable online screenings accessible in the UK, special events live-streaming worldwide, and an industry programme that is available free internationally.

Open City Documentary Festival 2020 will celebrate the art of non-fiction through 48 new non-fiction films, 10 cross-media projects, and 3 audio documentaries. The new film programme includes 3 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 5 European premieres, and 29 UK Premieres, and films from 28 different countries. Of the directors presenting new work in the film programme, 54% are women or non-binary filmmakers.

There are 4 awards categories for 2020: International Short Film Award, UK Short Film Award, Emerging Filmmaker Award and the main Open City Award. This is complemented by a wider film programme, special events, a cross media (AR/VR/XR+) exhibition and an industry programme.

New films are presented across 23 screening programmes, each of which is available to watch during the festival period for £3 via festivalscope. Films are split across two blocks, with 11 programmes available during the first (Weds 9 to Sat 12), and 12 events in the second (Sat 12 to Tues 15).

