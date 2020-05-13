Only The Animals trailer: A tense French thriller set amidst an isolated mountain town

Curzon have long been one of the cinema chains providing both physical and digital releases and have continued to bolster their catalogue since exhibitors were forced to close their doors in March. Only The Animals (Seules les bêtes) is one of their more recent additions (along with Atom Egoyan’s Guest Of Honour and Gianni Di Gregorio’s Citizens Of The World) and will be available to rent on their platform at the end of the month. Watch the trailer for Only The Animals above.

Only The Animals is a thriller about the disappearance of a woman during a snowstorm. Five strangers in a remote mountain town are caught up in mystery that spans continents and which none of them expected. 

Directed by Dominik Moll, it stars Denis Ménochet, Laure Calamy and Damien Bonnard.

You can watch Only The Animals on Curzon Home Cinema from May 29.


Only The Animals (2019)
Dir: Dominik Moll | Cast: Damien Bonnard, Denis Ménochet, Laure Calamy, Nadia Tereszkiewicz | Writers: Colin Niel (novel), Dominik Moll (screenplay), Gilles Marchand (screenplay)

