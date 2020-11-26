Only a limited amount of UK cinemas can reopen after end of lockdown

As anticipated, when the UK lockdown is lifted on December 2, most regions will remain either in tier 2 or 3 of the Government's lucky dip strategy. This will mean that while cinemas in London and Liverpool can reopen, exhibitors in Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds and Bristol will have to remain closed.

In total 70 'high alert' regions have been marked out, with cinemas in these areas - which includes London and Liverpool - able to open their doors until 11pm and for longer if the performance starts pre-10pm. All social distancing measures previously implemented will have to be in place once again.

Cinemas in Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds and Bristol - who account for some of the 31 'high alert' regions pulled out by blindfolded government officials - cannot open, which also applies to all forms of indoor entertainment.

The Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are the only regions to be put on 'medium alert' with the next set of regional reviews due on December 16 - the same day Wonder Woman 1984 is due to be released in the UK.

The likes of Vue, Odeon and Cineworld have not yet committed to any firm reopening date. While smaller titles like Dreamland and Falling have been setting December release dates, Wonder Woman 1984 is one of only a few major releases left standing and whether exhibitors will deem it cost effective to open their doors again remains to be seen.