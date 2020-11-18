One Night in Miami trailer: Regina King's award-season contender remembers how Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown met

Regina King is a superb actress in her own right and she impressively steps behind the camera for One Night in Miami, which is based on Kemp Powers' 2013 play of the same name, recalling a night in 1964 where Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown met in the aftermath of Ali's historic defeat of Sonny Liston. The meeting of these four legends actually took place, but this is a fictionalised account of what was said that night. In our LFF review, writer Hel Harding Jones said it "delivers on multiple levels, encompassing Black history, culture and music – pay attention you may learn something – and contains four utterly captivating performances." Watch the trailer for One Night in Miami above.

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialised the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown.

Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Leslie Odom Jr. amd Aldis Hodge all star, with Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges and Lance Reddick in support.

One Night in Miami is currently scheduled to play in select US theatres on December 25 and in UK cinemas on December 26 before arriving on Amazon Prime from January 15.