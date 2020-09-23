One Man and His Shoes trailer: How the Air Jordan brand changed the sneaker game forever

It's difficult to imagine a time when Nike weren't the dominant force they are today, but that was very much the case up until the start of the 1980s. Once they got their marketing in order they went to the next level - helped no end by their Air Jordans line and the star power of Michael Jordan. One Man and His Shoes looks at this cultural phenomenon and how it changed the entire sports footwear game forever. More than that, the documentary promises to look more closely at America's obsession with consumer capitalism, celebrity culture and its wider impact on society. This plays at LFF and we'll have a review soon, but for now watch the trailer for One Man and His Shoes above.

The documentary tells the story of the phenomenon of Air Jordan sneakers showing their social, cultural, and racial significance and how ground-breaking marketing strategies created a multi-billion-dollar business. But it is also a story with a dark side — manufacturer Nike's high price tag and genius marketing strategy have fuelled a demand so high that since 1989, young people have killed and been killed for a pair. Nike has turned a blind eye. This film is a parable of America's dark love affair with consumer capitalism and celebrity culture.

Yemi Bamiro directs One Man and His Shoes which will be playing at the London Film Festival on October 13. The festival runs from October 7-18 and you can book tickets for the film here.