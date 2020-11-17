Once Upon a Time in Hollywood becomes a novel as part of Tarantino two-book deal

As Quentin Tarantino suggested earlier this year he is set to write a novelisation of his last film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as part of a two-book deal with publisher HarperCollins. It will be the first book released with plans to go on sale in the summer of 2021.

Deadline reported that the novel will be released in paperback form, along with e-book and digital audio options. It will look more closely at the past and futures of the likes of Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, expanding on their time spent in Italy making Spaghetti Westerns and reintroducing some of the characters that were cut from the final version of the film, alongside real-life stars of the time like Jim Brown and Fred Williamson.

The second book will be a work of nonfiction called Cinema Speculation. Harper Collins describe the book as a “deep dive into the movies of the 1970s, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalising “what if’s,” from one of cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, and its most devoted fan.”

Tarantino commented on the deal, saying: “In the seventies movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading. And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelisation aficionado, I’m proud to announce Once Upon A Time In Hollywood my contribution to this often marginalised, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavour that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.”

Previously, Tarantino has also said he has written as many as six episodes of Bounty Law, the fictional TV western show that starred Dalton in the film. He has expressed an interest in bringing these to the small screen, but no update has been offered about the proposed project at the moment.

DVD

Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray