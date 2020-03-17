Odeon cinemas announce closure of all UK sites

Earlier this morning we reported that the ICA in central London was, so far, the only UK cinema site to close its doors. However, Odeon Cinemas have just announced on Twitter that they are closing all of their sites until further notice.

The brief statement says: "Following government guidelines ODEON cinemas are closed until further notice. If you have pre-booked tickets online, these will be refunded automatically. For any specific questions, please contact our Guest Services centre. We look forward to welcoming you back soon."

Odeon's announcement will no doubt put the onus on the likes of Vue and Cineworld to follow suit, but at this stage neither exhibitor has changed their stance in response to the government's press conference late yesterday afternoon.

As soon as more information regarding Odeon - or any of the other UK chains - is made available, we'll be sure to keep you updated.

