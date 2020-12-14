New Nomadland trailer: Frances McDormand travels America looking for work in director Chloe Zhao's award season contender

Chloe Zhao's latest film, Nomadland, looks set to be a serious awards season contender, competing in main categories such as Best Actress, Best Picture and Best Director. The score would normally be a shoe-in, but composer Ludovico Einaudi music is taken from his 2019 Seven Days Walking album and that goes against Academy rules for inclusion. Zhao's previous films, Songs My Brothers Taught Me and The Rider were centred on people living in the American Midwest and their connections to the land and tradition, and this follows on in a similar vein, looking at the gig economy in the US and travellers who journey from job to job living in their RVs.

The subject doesn't just hit home because of the recent effects of the pandemic, but because this has become an even bigger issue since the 2008 financial crash. In our review, writer Alex Dewing said it is "meditative, therapeutic even. It shows you the pain that could prompt someone to embark on a journey like this but finds, at the end of it, the joy at refusing to live life according to the rules of others. Rules which are more punishing to those who have already endured unfairness in life. Its politics are there but, like so much of the film, they are situated in quiet moments and implications." Watch the full trailer for Nomadland above.

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

Zhao directs, with Frances McDormand in the lead, and support from David Strathairn and real-life nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells.

Nomadland is scheduled to open on February 19, 2021 in both the UK and US.