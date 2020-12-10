Nobody trailer: Bob Odenkirk goes from passive family man to full John Wick

Fans of Better Call Saul are no doubt waiting for Bob Odenkirk to return with another series as the story draws ever closer to the boundaries of Breaking Bad, but perhaps Nobody will tie them over in the meantime. Odenkirk is not often the leading man, usually putting in solid character actor performances in films like Little Women, Dolemite is My Name and The Post. Odenkirk excels as Saul because he subtly brings out a darker side to a character who may not first appear to have one, and that bleeds into what appears to be the case in this film. Watch the trailer for Nobody above.

When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary - and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Ilya Naishuller directs, with Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksey Serebryakov and Christopher Lloyd all starring.

Nobody is currently scheduled to arrive in US theatres on February 26 and in the UK on March 5, 2021.