Nine Days trailer: Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz stand on the edge of life itself

Brazillian director Edson Oda comes from a background of shooting music videos and commercials, with Nine Days being his first feature film. It played at Sundance earlier in the year and won the the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award in the U.S. Dramatic Competition. Reviews have been very good and the premise for what you would class as a sci-fi is a unique one - spending time with a group of unborn souls as they prepare to be launched into human bodies to live for nine days. Watch the Nine Days trailer above.

Will spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View on TV’s of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on earth. Soon, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive at Will’s to undergo tests determining their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma, a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him to turn within and reckon with his own tumultuous past. Fueled by unexpected power, he discovers a bold new path forward in his own life.

Edson Oda writes and directs, with Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl and Arianna Ortiz in the support cast.

Nine Days hasn't been given a release date yet via Sony Classics but it should arrive in the first few months of 2021.