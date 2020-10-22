News of the World trailer: Paul Greengrass guides Tom Hanks on his road to redemption

No, this isn't a film about the the now defunct trashy british tabloid. Rather, News of the World is Tom Hanks' annual awards push which sees him to return to work with Paul Greengrass. Perhaps more interestingly, the drama also stars young 12-year-old German actress Helena Zengel, who was the standout in System Crasher earlier this year. A certain Hailee Steinfeld shone as a 14-year-old in True Grit back in 2010 and if Zengel's debut performance was anything to go by, we could have a similar turn up for the books next year (although as it appears in the trailer she may not have much dialogue). Watch the full trailer for News of the World above.

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a widower and veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna, a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.

Greengrass directs, with Elizabeth Marvel, Neil Sandilands, Thomas Francis Murphy and Mare Winningham all supporting Hanks and Zengel.

News of the World is currently scheduled for release in the US on December 25, with January 1 pencilled in for the UK.