New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer: Gal Gadot faces off against Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah

There’s a lot being crammed in at the DC FanDome today and a new look at Wonder Woman 1984 is one of most anticipated highlights. Initial screenings of the film apparently didn’t go down too well in October of last year, but they’ve had plenty of time to tinker in the editing room if needed given the COVID-19 delays. The trailer dropped a short while ago, which also saw Lynda Carter make an unexpected appearance on the panel the preceded it. Get a proper look at the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 above.

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Patty Jenkins returns to the directors chair, with Gal Gadot leading a cast featuring Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Kristen Wiig, Kelvin Yu, Lyon Beckwith, Oakley Bull, Ryan L. Price, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde and Kristoffer Polaha.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to open in UK and US cinemas on October 2