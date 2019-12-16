New Top Gun: Maverick trailer: Tom Cruise defies the laws of gravity and age

The first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was shown unexpectedly to attendees at the San Diego Comic Con back in July, with the smiling one appearing on stage to set it up. We're still six months away from the release date of this sequel, so there could be quite a bit more to come. The old 80s IPs keep being resurrected, so Paramount are going to have to do some hard selling to make a sequel to a 33-year-old film feel relevant to a younger crowd (especially after Terminator: Dark Fate tanked). Outside of the Mission Impossible franchise Cruise hasn't had much luck over the past 10-15 years, but still remains a big draw, which may be enough to turn this into a success. Watch the new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick above.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

With Joseph Kosinski directing, the cast starring with Cruise includes Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into UK cinemas on June 17 and in the US on June 26, 2020.