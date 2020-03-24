New to VOD in the UK this week

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published
New to VOD in the UK this week

The world is a strange and confusing place at the moment and due to new restrictions in the UK, millions of people will have to remain at home for at least the next three weeks VOD rentals are still being released, so if you want to escape for a couple of hours, here's what to look out for this week.

March 23

  • End of the Century (Curzon/BFI Player)
  • Coyote Lake (All major platforms)
  • Le Mans '66 (All major platforms)
  • The Biggest Little Farm (All major platforms)
  • The Jesus Rolls (All major platforms)
  • The Street (All major platforms)
  • Kill Ben Lyk (All major platforms)
  • Vlad The Impaler (All major platforms)
  • Stardog & Turbocat (All major platforms)
  • The Kindness Of Strangers (All major platforms)
  • Doll House (All major platforms)
  • The Rest of Us (All major platforms)
  • The Wolf Hour (All major platforms)

March 24

  • Togo (Disney+)
  • Lady and the Tramp (Disney+)
  • Timmy Failure (Disney+)
  • Stargirl (Disney+)

March 27

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags VOD
Category news

Latest Articles