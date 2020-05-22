New Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan prepares for a potential July release

After leaving fans waiting all day, nobody expected the Tenet trailer to debut on Fortnite. But that’s what happened and perhaps it’s all part of ‘the new norm’ we’re all having to get used to. Anyway, Christopher Nolan is used to shouldering big budgets and expectation surrounding his tentpole releases - but now he seemingly has the entire industry on his back waiting to see what happens with his latest film. Of course, that is if Tenet still manages to maintain its current release date of July 17. While the Russell Crowe thriller, Unhinged, will actually be the first 'major' film to re-open cinemas on July 1 (should cinemas actually re-open), Tenet is the one being closely watched by industry - because if a Nolan film can't encourage people to venture out into cinemas in this current environment, there won't be many others that can.

With a budget of over £200m there is a hell of a lot riding on this for Warner Bros., and for an industry extremely cautious about committing big films to theatres without much assurance of the returns they'll see back at the moment. It's been a bold move to retain its current slot and if for some reason it is unable to meet the July date we shouldn't be surprised if this gets kicked back to some time next year.

As for what the film is about, there have been a lot of assumptions made about time travel, although Robert Pattinson said in a GQ profile earlier this month that "There's actually no time travelling. That's, like, the one thing I'm approved to say." When asked if Pattinson was telling the truth, in the same article Nolan said: "Yes, he's fucking with you, because he had a complete grasp of the script. But a complete grasp of the script, in the case of Tenet, is one that understands and acknowledges the need for this film to live on in the audience’s mind, and suggest possibilities in the audience's mind. And he was very much a partner in crime with that."

Some clues are given in the new trailer, with John David Washington’s character tasked with stopping World War 3 - an event spoken of being worse than Armageddon. Talk about time is definitely on the money (hardly a surprise in a Nolan film) as it seems to be about someone who is able to communicate with the future and even manipulate it - although when Pattinson asks Washington if it is time travel, he says “no”.

Nolan has penned the script this time, with John David Washington starring alongside Robert Pattinson, with support from Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine (of course), Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Dimple Kapadia and Clémence Poésy. There’ll be no Hans Zimmer involved this time round, with score duties handed over to Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, Venom).

Tenet is currently scheduled to arrive in UK and US cinemas on July 17.