New Soul trailer: Jamie Foxx wants to return to Earth to have a second chance

We got the first teaser trailer for Pixar's Soul five months ago, way before the current coronavirus issue started to eat into the cinema schedule. It's a little difficult to talk about any upcoming release with any sort of certainty given the growing cancellations of crowd gatherings, but for now Disney are sticking to their guns until further notice. Their most recent release, Onward, has been widely praised by the critics, although the opening weekend was a little underwhelming, making it their lowest opening since 2015's The Good Dinosaur. Whether or not that has anything to do with the Covid-19 pandemic isn't certain, but the coming weeks will paint a clearer picture. Watch the new trailer for Soul above to get another look.

Joe Gardner, a middle schoolmusic teacher, has long dreamed of performing jazz music onstage, and finally gets a chance after impressing other jazz musicians during an opening act at the Half Note Club. However, an accident causes Gardner's soul to be separated from his body and transported to the "You Seminar", a centre in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child, and Gardner must work with souls in training, such as 22, a soul with a dim view on life after being trapped for years at the You Seminar, in order to return to Earth before it's too late.

Pete Docter (Monsters Inc., Inside Out) and Kemp Powers direct, with the voice cast starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs.

Soul arrives in UK and US cinemas on June 19, 2020.