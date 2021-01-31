New short film and documentary streaming platform Filmpixs launches globally in February

HF Productions, the company behind an established series of global, independent film festivals, will be launching new streaming platform Filmpixs on February 17.

Filmpixs primarily champions short films on the platform, in addition to a selection of international feature documentaries, many of which showcase global, impactful narratives as a force for change. The platform will be available worldwide, via a monthly/annual subscription model.

The line-up represents content from prestige film festivals such as Cannes, Toronto, Venice and Sundance, international short film festival award winners and, through the longstanding work of the platform’s curators HF Productions and their partnerships with global NGOs and the United Nations, Filmpixs will spotlight engaging social impact stories and new voices in filmmaking.

The streaming platform is currently in its soft-launch phase and February’s official launch will be marked by a further 100+ films being made available to subscribers. Fresh from the likes of SXSW, Tribeca, Rotterdam and Sundance, new content will continue to be added to the service weekly. With a small number of exceptions, the majority of FILMPIXS content will be available to viewers worldwide.

Highlights at launch on February 17 will include the Czech animated short and Oscar nominee Dcera from Daria Kascheeva, about a woman trying to reconnect with her estranged father; the 2020 Goya Award multiple nominee El escritor de un país sin librerías (The Writer from a Country Without Bookstores) by Marc Serena, a documentary which follows a man from Equatorial Guinea, who goes on a hunger strike to protest against the Teodoro Obiang dictatorship; and Jan Vejnar’s Figurant, which was part of SXSW’s Official Selection in 2020. Also launching is Sin cielo (For Your Consideration), which took home the Grand Jury Prize at Seattle International Film Festival. Also on the service will be Tomek Popakul’s Polish animation short, Acid Rain, which follows a young runaway’s journey to self-discovery and premiered at Sundance in 2019.

HF Productions’ Henrik Friis and Benn Wiebe said of this announcement, “Having worked with film festivals and partners in twenty-plus countries to date, HF Productions’ mission is clear: to support filmmakers and to get their stories seen and heard. Filmpixs is the continuation of this idea - to provide a platform for short films in particular, which so often get lost after their initial run on the film festival circuit. it will ensure that there is life after the festivals for these true gems. And of course, in the current climate, we’re also keenly aware of the potential to bring these important narratives to a much wider global audience, within their own homes.”

Filmpixs will also be a platform for festivals showcasing virtual public screenings, as the global pandemic continues to threaten ‘physical’ events into 2021. The platform will debut its first virtual screenings in March, as online partner to the Dublin Independent Film Festival (an HF Productions-run festival).

The streaming service will be available via its own website, as well as via the Filmpixs App, available on iOS, Android, and other formats. Subscribers will be offered a monthly fixed price or an annual subscription, with the first two months free. A seven-day free trial is also available.