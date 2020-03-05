New Scoob! trailer: Find out how Mystery Inc. came together

Scooby-Doo has been alive and kicking since 1969 and has been updated into CGI for the first time in Scoob! a new origins story about the famous dog and his human mystery-solving gang of friends. The cowardly Great Dane got his name after CBS exec Fred Silverman heard Frank Sinatra doing some Ella Fitzgerald-style scatting at the end of Strangers in the Night singing "doo-be-doo-be-doo" and the rest is history. Previously there's been some made-for-TV films and straight-to-video entries, along with two live-action releases in the early '00s, but this is probably the most star-studded version yet. Of course, if this turns out to be a hit we can expect a lot more of these to follow (Scrappy better get a look in too). Watch the final Scoob! trailer above.

Scoob! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Tony Cervone directs, with the voice cast featuring Frank Welker, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs.

Scoob! opens in UK and US cinemas on May 15.