New Saint Maud trailer: A creepy nurse wants to save the souls of her patients

Writer-director Rose Glass' debut film. Saint Maud, made quite an impact on the festival circuit this year after debuting at TIFF and playing at LFF (where it played in competition). It was picked up by A24 shortly after making its entrance in Toronto and will be distributed by Studio Canal in the UK. Hopefully it's a psychological horror not overlooked in favour of more obvious multiplex offerings available at the time (Black Widow is released the same day). Judging by the trailer it has a nice creepy atmosphere and a fair amount of doubt placed on what's real and what isn't. Check out the new trailer for Saint Maud above.

Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

Glass covers both script and directorial duties, with the cast starring Jennifer Ehle, Morfydd Clark and Lily Frazer.

Saint Maud opens in US cinemas on March 27 and arrives in the UK on May 1, 2020.