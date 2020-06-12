New Relic trailer: Emily Mortimer stars in 2020's best horror so far

Since playing at Sundance at the start of the year, buzz around Relic has been steadily growing and it's film that lives up to expectations. 2017 belonged to It, 2018 was taken by A Quiet Place, while Ari Aster's Midsommar dominated discussions last year. While there will be less competition in 2020, Relic is likely to claim that title come the end of the year and it stands above all three mentioned above. The final act, in particular, takes the genre to places it doesn't often venture into with much success. It really is quite the debut from writer-director Natalie Erika James, who draws influence from early 00s Asian horror while also making good use of jump scares. Be sure to mark this down to watch in July, and for now, check out the new trailer for Relic above to see more.

When elderly mother Edna inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam rush to their family’s decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay’s concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she’s been clashes with Sam’s unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna’s behaviour turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. All three generations of women are brought together through trauma and a powerful sense of strength and loyalty to face the ultimate fear together.

Natalie Erika James directs and co-writes her debut feature, with Robyn Nevin, Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote starring in the cast.

Relic will play in select US cinemas and arrive on VOD July 10.