New Promising Young Woman trailer: Carey Mulligan has had it up to here with 'nice guys'

The first trailer for Promising Young Woman appeared last December but COVID-19 killed off plans for its planned April rollout. We've been left unsure as to whether it would pitch up as a PVOD release, but Focus Features have just offered up a new trailer and theatrical release date for the US. The film is directed by Killing Eve showrunner, Emerald Fennell, who brings some of that same energy into her debut feature. Starring Carey Mulligan, it plays on the idea of how some men believe women are "asking for it" by getting drunk and leaving themselves vulnerable to psychotic freaks playing the 'nice guy' role, and how claims made by victims of sexual assault are too often ignored by large institutions. And on top of all that, it looks like Mulligan is on top form. Watch the new trailer for Promising Young Woman above.

Everyone said Cassie was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalisingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

Written and directed by Fennell, the cast is led by Mulligan with support from Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon and Clancy Brown.

Promising Young Woman is currently scheduled to open in US cinemas on Christmas Day.