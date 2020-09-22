New Over the Moon trailer: Netflix's new animated musical gets ready for an October launch

If you do not know the name Glen Keane, you definitely know his work having been a character animator on films like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Tarzan and Tangled. Most famously, he won an Oscar for his short Dear Basketball which was inspired by Kobe Bryant's retirement poem published in The Players' Tribune. Over the Moon is his first feature length effort, which brings together a strong voice cast including Sandra Oh, John Cho and Ken Jeong, along with a score from Oscar-winning composer Steven Price (Gravity). Watch the trailer for Over the Moon above.

Fuelled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

The voice cast features Cathy Ang (as Fei Fei), Phillipa Soo (Chang'e), Robert G. Chiu (Chin), Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle), and Sandra Oh (Mrs.Zhong).

Over The Moon arrives on Netflix this autumn.