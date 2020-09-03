New No Time To Die trailer: Ghosts of the past live on in Bond 25

James Bond remains undefeated and even COVID-19 is struggling to keep him down - for now anyway. MGM were one of the first to react to the changing landscape of cinema all those years ago (back in March), pushing No Time To Die back to a November release date. As it currently stands it looks like they might just get away with it as cinemas have surprisingly remained open (although whether the much talked about 'second spike' arrives in the winter remains to be seen). There have already been two trailers for this release, so they might squeeze out another closer to the planned release date as there is still a few months to go. For now, check out the latest trailer for No Time to Die.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Fukunaga is in the director’s chair, as well as helping shape the script with Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Scott Z.Burns.

Cast wise, in support of Craig will be Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz. Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux and Billy Magnussen.

No Time To Die is currently scheduled for release in UK cinemas on November 12 and in the US on November 20.