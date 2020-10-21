New Mank trailer: David Fincher brings us into the hectic mind of the writer of Citizen Kane

David Fincher’s Mank joins the likes of Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Hillbilly Elegy and Rebecca in leading Netflix’s assault on award season this year, with the directing returning to the feature filmmaking 6 years after Gone Girl. The story is a biographical account of writer Herman Mankiewicz’s race to finish the screenplay for Oscar Wilde’S Citizen Kane and his ongoing battle with the director to receive credit for his work. Citizen Kane is often referred to as one of the greatest films ever made, as is Mankiewicz’s script, although the question about who really wrote it lingered on for decades. Watch the Mank trailer above to get a first look.

1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish “Citizen Kane.”

With Fincher directing, the script was penned by his father Jack Fincher, with Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, Lily Collins and Tom Burke all starring.

Mank is currently set to play in select cinemas this November before arriving on Netflix from December 4.