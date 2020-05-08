Luz trailer: Tilman Singer's '70s euro-horror throwback finally gets a UK release

Shot on 16mm, German horror film Luz made its first appearance at the Berlin Film Festival back at the start 2018 and continued to move around the festival circuit picking up praise everywhere it played. It takes inspiration from the dense atmosphere of '70s European horror and while it doesn't ultimately reveal all its secrets, the compact 70 minute run time makes for an hypnotic watch. We weren't sure if this was ever going to pick up a UK distributor, but the current stay-at-home environment will hopefully offer a good chance for people to give this a go. Check out the trailer for Luz above to see more.

A rainy night. A dazed and numb young cabdriver, Luz, drags herself into the brightly lit entrance of a rundown police station. Across town in a nightspot, Nora seductively engages police psychiatrist Dr. Rossini in a conversation. Nora is possessed by a demonic entity, longing for the woman it loves – Luz. She tells the Doctor about her old schoolmate Luz’s rebellious past at a Chilean school for girls.Increasingly drunk on her story, Rossini turns into an easy prey in Nora’s hands, but he’s soon called away to the police station to examine Luz. Supervised by his colleagues, the doctor puts Luz in a state of hypnosis that initiates a series of flashbacks, unfolding the events leading to her arrival. But the entity that has taken control of the doctor wants something more. Bit by bit it slips into Luz’ re-enactment and makes old memories come to light.

This is writer-director Tilman Singer's first full length feature, with a cast featuring Luana Velis, Jan Bluthardt, Johannes Benecke and Lilli Lorenz.

You can catch Luz on VOD in the UK from June 1.