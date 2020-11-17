New Justice League Snyder Cut trailer: A new IMAX trailer shows how the film will look in black and white

Zack Snyder has uploaded a new version of the upcoming Justice League Snyder Cut film in black and white, with Leonard Cohen's version of Hallelujah reinstated after running into a copyright claim that saw the original HBO Max trailer removed from social media channels. In interviews released yesterday Snyder said he considered splitting the story into two films, but as previously confirmed it will be spread across four one-hour episodes with six chapters. As we learned last month, Jared Leto's Joker will be making an appearance, and Snyder also revealed the film was shot in IMAX black and white. Watch the new Justice League Snyder Cut trailer above.

Following the death of Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman and Wonder Woman recruit the Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg to form the Justice League and protect the world from Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons, who seek the three Mother Boxes.

As we already know, Ben Affleck stars as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, alongside Jason Momoa (Aquaman) Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

Zack Snyder's Justice League doesn't have a confirmed release date for HBO Max just yet, but it will be in May 2021.