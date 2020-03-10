New Jungle Cruise trailer: Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are searching for the Tree of Life

1 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

It seems Dwayne Johnson can’t keep out of the jungle, with the release of his new film, Jungle Cruise, set to follow on from the sequel to Jumanji which hit cinemas last Christmas. The title takes its name from the Disneyland ride of the same name, but of course, it would be too cynical to say this is simply a cash grab. No way. If that’s your type of thing, hit play above to see the new trailer for Jungle Cruise.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs, with Jesse Plemmons, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti and Edgar Ramirez all in support of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Jungle Cruise opens in UK and US cinemas on July 24.


Jungle Cruise (2020)
Dir: Jaume Collet-Serra | Cast: Dwayne Johnson, emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons | Writers: Glenn Ficarra (screenplay), John Requa (screenplay), Michael Green

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Adventure, disney, Dwayne Johnson, emily Blunt, English, Jack Whitehall, Jaume Collet-Serra, Jesse Plemons, Jungle Cruise, Jungle Cruise (2020), Jungle Cruise trailer, news, trailer
Category news

Latest Articles