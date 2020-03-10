New Jungle Cruise trailer: Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are searching for the Tree of Life

It seems Dwayne Johnson can’t keep out of the jungle, with the release of his new film, Jungle Cruise, set to follow on from the sequel to Jumanji which hit cinemas last Christmas. The title takes its name from the Disneyland ride of the same name, but of course, it would be too cynical to say this is simply a cash grab. No way. If that’s your type of thing, hit play above to see the new trailer for Jungle Cruise.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs, with Jesse Plemmons, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti and Edgar Ramirez all in support of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Jungle Cruise opens in UK and US cinemas on July 24.