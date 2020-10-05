New Free Guy trailer: Ryan Reynolds is an NPC about to break all the rules

Hundreds of cinemas are being closed across the US and UK, with more chains likely to follow, and a day later 20th Century Studios continue with their plan of promoting the release of New Guy - which is scheduled for a pre-Xmas roll out. If this actually makes it into cinemas rather than PVOD it will be a miracle. The premise for this film sounds like a cross between the recent Jumanji films, GTA and the philosophical belief that we are living in a simulation instead of reality. Sounds like a pretty fun idea, but with Shawn Levy directing and Matt Lieberman providing the script, it may not turn out the way we hope. Watch the newtrailer for Free Guy above.

A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Stranger Things) is directing a cast featuring Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, who appear in support of Reynolds.

Free Guy is currently slated for a release in the US and UK on December 11.