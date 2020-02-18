New Cut Throat City trailer: RZA’s heist drama starring Ethan Hawke plays at SXSW

RZA spent the ‘90s creating the revolutionary Wu-Tang sound, overseeing the production of a stream of rap classics. Over the past 10-15 years he’s moved into the world of film and Cut Throat City marks his third effort as director, following on from The Man with the Iron Fists and Love Beats Rhymes. He's brought together a decent enough cast in a film that appears to weave some interesting themes into its genre make-up. A trailer arrived for this over 18 months ago but no news was given for why it has taken so long to reach this point. Watch the trailer for Cut Throat City above.



Cut Throat City is the story of four boyhood friends in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes decimated, no jobs, and no help from FEMA. Reluctantly turning to a local gangster for work, the friends are hired to pull off a daring heist in the heart of the city. But the job goes bad and they find themselves on the run, hunted by two idealistic detectives and a neighbourhood warlord who thinks the friends stole the heist money. With their only way out to buy their way back, the friends decide to get what they need by turning the tables on the casinos that have taken from their city for years… by doing a little taking of their own.

Shameik Moore, Ethan Hawke, Wesley Snipes, T.I., Terrence Howard, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Denzel Whitaker, Keean Johnson, and Kat Graham all feature in the cast.premieres at SXSW on March 13 before arriving in US cinemas on April 10. No news yet on a UK release date.