New Bill & Ted Face The Music trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's return heads to VOD this September

Ahead of the Bill & Ted Face the Music panel taking place at the SDCC at Home show on Saturday, a new trailer for the film as been released. There have long been rumours that it would move over to a VOD release given the issues surrounding North American cinemas and that has been confirmed, with a digital date set for the same time as the theatrical roll out. Watch the new trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music above.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-travelling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends -to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Dean Parisot directs with Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch in the cast.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is released in cinemas and on VOD September 1.