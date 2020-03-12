New Beastie Boys Story trailer: Spike Jonze recalls how three friends had to fight for their right to party

Here’s a little story they’re about to tell…Coming Apple TV+, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz share the story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary directed by friend, collaborator, and their former grandfather, Spike Jonze.

Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys Story was supposed to have its premiere at SXSW, but as we know, the festival had to be scrapped after it was shutdown by the local government due to the coronavirus. The documentary marks a return from a 7-year feature film break as he charts the group's history and influence on modern day culture. It takes some inspiration from the stage show of the same name that was also directed by Jonze and is based on Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond's memoir. Check out the full trailer for Beastie Boys Story above.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.