New Beastie Boys Story trailer: Spike Jonze recalls how three friends had to fight for their right to party
Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys Story was supposed to have its premiere at SXSW, but as we know, the festival had to be scrapped after it was shutdown by the local government due to the coronavirus. The documentary marks a return from a 7-year feature film break as he charts the group's history and influence on modern day culture. It takes some inspiration from the stage show of the same name that was also directed by Jonze and is based on Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond's memoir. Check out the full trailer for Beastie Boys Story above.
Here’s a little story they’re about to tell…Coming Apple TV+, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz share the story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary directed by friend, collaborator, and their former grandfather, Spike Jonze.
Beastie Boys Story arrives on Apple+ TV on April 24.
Beastie Boys Story (2020)
Dir: Spike Jonze | Cast: Adam Horovitz, Mike D