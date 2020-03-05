New Antebellum trailer: Janelle Monáe travels back in time to face a horrible reality

Antebellum is a nice sounding title for a film but not everyone on this side of the pond may know what it means. Literally translated the word means 'before the war'. But the word has a much darker meaning as it refers to a period in the American South between 1815 up to the start of the Civil War in 1861. Even though slavery had been 'officially' abolished in 1808, it was a period when Black Americans in the South were enslaved and made to work on land owned by whites, in South Carolina in particular. In this Janelle Monae-led thriller we only get a brief glimpse of what that may mean with flashes of life on the cotton field mixed in with modern day imagery. The synopsis doesn't give too much away, and this trailer is even shorter than the last one in November, although it seems to be a time-travel thriller, mixed with social-political themes. Watch for yourself with the Antebellum trailer above.

Successful author Veronica Henley finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz are directing a cast starring Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Jena Malone.

Antebellum arrives in UK and US cinemas on April 24.