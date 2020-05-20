New Antebellum trailer: Janelle Monáe travels back in time to face a horrible reality

For the past two months we've been getting by on a steady diet of VOD releases, with studios much quieter for obvious reasons. With lockdown measures slowly being eased and cinemas tentatively planning re-opening dates, Antebellum is the first major release to stand up and put out a new trailer. In this Janelle Monae-led thriller we only get a brief glimpse of what the story involves with flashes of life on the cotton field mixed in with modern day imagery. The synopsis doesn't give too much away, and this trailer is pretty short, although it seems to be a time-travel thriller, mixed with social-political themes. Watch for yourself with the Antebellum trailer above.

Successful author Veronica Henley finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz are directing a cast starring Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Jena Malone.

Antebellum arrives in UK and US cinemas on August 21.