Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always trailer: Eliza Hittman tells the story of an unexpected pregnancy and teenage friendship

Even without knowing a thing about the film, the title of writer-director Eliza Hittman's third drama seems like the perfect fit for Sundance. Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always will debut at the Utah festival next month and follows in a similar vein as her previous two films - It Felt Like Love and Beach Rats - both of which were centred on coming-of-age stories. Those in the US won't have to wait too long as the film arrives in cinemas only a couple of months after leaving Sundance. You can get a first look at Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always by watching the trailer above.

The film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion.

Hittman writes and directs a cast featuring Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold and Sharon Van Etten.

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always gets a theatrical release in the US on March 13, 2020, with no date in diary for the UK at present.