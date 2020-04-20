Netflix partner with mk2 to stream classic films including Chaplin and Truffaut

Posted by Steven Sheehan Published
A criticism constantly thrown at Netflix for years has been the poor selection of classic films made available on their platform. However, Deadline today revealed that the streaming platform have partnered with French production and distribution company mk2 to offer a selection of classic titles, including work from the likes of Charlie Chaplin and François Truffaut.

50 new titles will be coming to the channel, with additional films from Jacques Demy, Alain Resnais, Krzysztof Kieślowski, Emir Kusturica, Steve McQueen all appearing. Titles by David Lynch, Michael Haneke and Xavier Dolan will also feature.

A selection of 12 Truffaut films will be the first to appear on April 24, including titles like The 400 Blows, Fahrenheit 451 and The Last Metro.

