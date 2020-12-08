My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session trailer: A new documentary celebrating the legendary TV show

There's no denying just how influential David Chase's HBO drama The Sopranos has been on modern day TV, helping to spearhead a new era of high quality dramas for the small screen. My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session is a documentary that will stream for one night only, with TV critics Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz - who authored The Soprano Sessions book - meeting to discuss the show in the diner location where the controversial (and brilliant) final scene took place. They go in--depth about The Sopranos, with the film also featuring an interview with David Chase and cast members Federico Castellucio, Arthur J. Nascarella, Vincent Pastore and Vincent Curatola. For fans this will be a great precursor to The Many Saints of Newark which will play on HBO Max next year (starring James Gandolfini's son Michael - who was great in The Deuce - as a young Tony Soprano). Watch the trailer for My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session above.

Acclaimed TV Critics Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz, authors of the best-selling book "The Sopranos Sessions" meet at Holsten's in Bloomfield, New Jersey, the location of the controversial last scene of The Sopranos, to discuss the series. Their wide-ranging conversation covers television, movies, psychiatry, gangsterism, their 20-year friendship, and their experience covering the series for The Star-Ledger of Newark, the newspaper that Tony Soprano picked up at the end of his driveway.

Directed by Kristian Fraga, My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session streams on December 27 at 8pm. Tickets are available to buy here.