Must-see documentary On The Record made free-to-watch on HBO Max, YouTube and Twitter

Starting from tonight HBO Max is making the Russell Simmons accuser documentary, On The Record, available to watch for free on HBO Max, YouTube and Twitter for a limited time.

Its appearance as a Twitter Watch Event tonight will be the first s feature film has been shown on the platform. Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, the hard-hitting doc gives voice to the many women who have accused Russell Simmons of rape and sexual assault, with Drew Dixon, Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Hines, Jenny Lumet and Alexia Norton Jones speaking out against their treatment, the lack of agency afforded to Black women and the patriarchal nature of the record industry. In all, 20 women have come forward to accuse Simmons.

The film follows Dixon’s journey as she revealed her story to the New York Times - a short time before Russell Simmons left America and went to live in Indonesia in 2018. He has yet to return to the States, and the silence from male colleagues working in the industry has been deafening. Accusations were also made against L.A. Reid, and similarly, the industry has stayed largely quiet in response.

In our review of On The Record in June we said the film offers “an extremely powerful look into the sexism and misogyny that has existed in the music industry since its formation, and it will hopefully inspire others to speak their truth and bring down the many men who continue to profit from the women they abuse.”

After the film plays on the Twitter Watch Event (8:30pm PT/11:30pm ET/4.30am GMT) you can watch On The Record on HBO’s YouTube page and the HBO Max platform until September 12.