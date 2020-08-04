Mulan to skip the cinema in some countries and will be available to rent on Disney+

Disney have made a surprise announcement that the live action Mulan will no longer get a theatrical release in the US and will instead head straight to Disney+ as a $30 rental. The film is expected to make the same jump in all countries where cinemas remain closed or limited and where Disney+ has launched.

Up until this announcement Mulan was intended for theatrical release and many thought that Disney would rather delay indefinitely to ensure the film plays in cinemas. The announcement tonight as surprised many in the industry.

Disney's Bob Chapek has been quoted as saying the decision to move Mulan to Disney+ rental would be a one off, but there is now speculation that other films may follow suit - in particular Black Widow - if cinemas do not widely open soon.

Mulan will launch on Disney+ in the US on 4th September - until now Disney+ was exclusively a streaming service with one subscription level, the decision to bring high cost rentals to the platform is an interesting one and while $30 for a rental may feel expensive when looked at in the context that people from the same family or friend group attending a cinema screening would buy multiple tickets it's easy to see why Disney want to retain as much of this model for home viewing as possible.