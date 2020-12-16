MUBI's award-winning British drama Limbo aims for an April 2021 release date

MUBI today announced that Ben Sharrock's critically acclaimed British debut feature Limbo is aiming for release in UK and Irish cinemas on April 9, 2021.

Writer/director Ben Sharrock, producer Irune Gurtubai, and lead actor Amir El-Masry have been selected as part of BAFTA Breakthrough 2021. Gurtubai has also been nominated in the Breakthrough Producer category and El-Masry in the Best Actor category in the 2020 BIFA Awards.

The film formed part of the Cannes 2020 selection and has received widespread acclaim following its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, its European Premiere at the San Sebastian International Festival, where it won the Youth Jury Award, and the BFI London Film Festival earlier this year, where it was runner-up for the Audience Award. Limbo has recently won the Golden Pyramid award for Best Film at Cairo International Film Festival along with the Henry Barakat Award for best artistic contribution and also the FIPRESCI critics' prize. The film also picked up Best Film and Best Screenplay at Macau Film Festival.

Limbo is a wry and poignant observation of the refugee experience, set on a fictional remote Scottish island where a group of new arrivals await the results of their asylum claims. It centres on Omar (El-Masry), a young Syrian musician who is burdened by his grandfather's oud, which he has carried all the way from his homeland.

In our review of the film at LFF, Alistair Ryder said the "absurdism makes for a unique outsider’s view of Britain, where the casual nature of hostility (racial slurs thrown around in everyday conversation, a sign welcoming refugees being defaced overnight) can feel surreal due to how much it has been normalised."

Amir El-Masry is joined by Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi, and Kwabena Ansah. Sidse Babett Knudsen and Kais Nashif round out the supporting roles. Limbo also features non-actors in supporting roles and as extras, including refugees who have made their home across Scotland and locals from the Outer Hebrides.