MUBI to release Xavier Dolan's Matthias & Maxime in August

MUBI has announced it will release the latest film from award-winning filmmaker Xavier Dolan, Matthias & Maxime, on August 28 across the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America (excluding Mexico) and India.

Matthias & Maxime is the latest feature from writer-director Dolan (Laurence Anyways, Tom at the Farm, Mommy), the Canadian writer-director-actor whose directorial debut I Killed My Mother premiered at Cannes when the actor/director was just 20. All 8 of his films - with the exception of Tom at the Farm - have permiered at the festival where he has also won multiple awards

Receiving its premiere in Competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Matthias & Maxime is a coming-of-age story about two long-time friends grappling with their sexualities. After being asked to share a kiss for the purposes of a student short film. Soon, a doubt starts to set in, confronting both of them with their sexual preferences, threatening the brotherhood of their social circle, and, eventually, changing their lives.

The film stars Gabriel D’Almeida Freitas and Harris Dickinson as well as Dolan’s regular collaborator Anne Dorval, Pier-Luc Funk and Dolan himself.

Matthias & Maxime will be available exclusively on MUBI from August 28.