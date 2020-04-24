MUBI make Pablo Larrain's new film Ema available for free on launch day

The global curated streaming service MUBI has announced it will host a free exclusive premiere of Ema on May 1 in the UK and Ireland, featuring an appearance from the film’s leading talent Mariana Di Girolamo. The special preview will be hosted on MUBI and will be available to stream for free for 24-hours in over 50 countries including the UK and Ireland. Mariana Di Girolamo will introduce the virtual premiere and conclude with an exclusive pre-recorded Q&A, which will be available to watch on May 1 only.

Following Pablo Larraín’s acclaimed Jackie (2016), Neruda (2016) and No (2012), Ema comments on sex, power and chaos in modern-day Chile. The film is a whirlwind of provocative, no-holds-barred anarchy, anchored by a strong central performance from rising star Mariana Di Girolamo alongside Gael García Bernal.

Efe Cakarel, Founder and CEO of MUBI said: “Pablo is renowned for his distinct and visionary work and we can’t wait to make this extraordinary film available to as many people as possible. This is the first time we’ve previewed a film exclusively on MUBI for free and we are honoured to be working with someone as inspiring as Pablo, and show a film as mesmerising as Ema.”

MUBI will be previewing Ema in over 50 countries on May 1, including the US, Canada, Chile, Argentina, South Korea, India, Sweden, Singapore and more. You can find out more details about the film on MUBI here.


Ema (2019)
Dir: Pablo Larraín | Cast: Catalina Saavedra, Gael García Bernal, Mariana Loyola, Santiago Cabrera | Writers: Alejandro Moreno, Guillermo Calderón

