Monster Hunter trailer: Milla Jovovich is a monster killer in this new video game adaptation

The same question always comes up when talking about an upcoming video game film adaptation: will it be any good? There’s such a long track record of poor attempts that it’s impossible not to wonder if this will be yet another disaster. Monster Hunter is the latest effort, a fantasy action role-playing game that first appeared on Playstation 2 almost 16 years ago. It has gone on to become Capcom's second best-selling series of games after Resident Evil, so you can understand why it was seen as a good option for the big screen (if it ever makes it there). Watch the trailer for Monster Hunter above.

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis and her unit to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter, whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral. Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil: Retribution, Event Horizon) directs, Milla Jovovich stars, with TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Ron Perlman and Tony Jaa all in support.

There is no fixed date for the release of Monster Hunter given the COVID-19 complications, but we'll update as and when we know more.