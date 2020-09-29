Mogul Mowgli trailer: Riz Ahmed is a rapper searching for himself in a moment of crisis

The advice always given to writers is to write about what you know so it's no surprise that Riz Ahmed's first feature film script is about a British Pakistani rapper, given it's a craft he started years before be became an actor, and that has led to the creation of Mogul Mowgli. Historically, the UK film industry have supported a pitiful amount of stories set within British Asian communities, with even less discussing the internal conflict felt by second generation children caught between the stools of British life and religious and traditional family culture. Ahmed co-wrote the script with director Bassam Tariq and after picking up rave reviews at Berlinale earlier this year it plays at the London Film Festival next month. Watch the Mogul Mowgli trailer above.

British Pakistani rapper Zed is a rising star on the cusp of his first world tour. But, struck down by an illness that threatens to derail his big break, he’s forced to confront his past, his family, and the uncertainty of his legacy.

Tariq co-writes and directs his feature film debut, with Alyy Khan, Sudha Bhuchar, Nabhaan Rizwan and Anjana Vasan featuring in support of Ahmed.

Mogul Mowgli plays at the London Film Festival before arriving in UK cinemas from October 30.