Modern Fillms launch new initiative aimed at supporting independent cinemas

Taking inspiration from the likes of US distributors as Kino Lorber and Film Movement, Modern Films have launched an initiative to help independent UK cinemas while they remain closed.

The distributor already has 22 participating cinema partners, all of whom had previously programmed the recently released The Perfect Candidate which was launched on VOD on March 27. Haifaa Al-Mansour's film retained its originaly release date but chose to transfer over to digital platforms in the wake of all the cinema closures.

When streaming a film through the Modern Films website, paying audiences will be able to choose which of the affiliated independent cinemas they would like a portion of the money to go to. The percentage being received by the cinemas has not been disclosed.

Modern Films' Managing Director, Eve Gabereau, says they are "thrilled to be able offer this to cinemas and hope that audiences will actively respond to the alternative offering to them from home." The distributor reported that 94% of transactions over the weekend were for The Perfect Candidate with the rest spread across library titles.

Other distributors are going to join Modern Films in this initiative and are working together to make their content live soon too, including New Wave and 606 Distribution. Others to be announced soon.

Modern Films Marquee of Indie Cinemas

ArtHouse Crouch End (London) Barbican (London) Barn Cinema (Totnes) Belmont Filmhouse (Aberdeen) Broadway Cinema (Nottingham) Chapter (Cardiff) Ciné Lumière (London) Derby QUAD (Derby) Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Forum Cinema (Northampton) Glasgow Film Theatre (Glasgow) HOME (Manchester) Hyde Park Picture House (Leeds) Irish Film Institute (Dublin) Phoenix (Leicester) Queen's Film Theatre (Belfast) Regent Street Cinema (London) Rio Cinema (London) Saffron Screen (Saffron Walden) Showroom Workstation (Sheffield) Tyneside Cinema (Newcastle-upon-Tyne) Wellington Orbit (Telford)

The Perfect Candidate is out now on Curzon, BFI Player and Modern Films website.