MLK/FBI trailer: How Martin Luther King Jr. was surveilled, harassed and criminalised by the FBI and US government

For all the ways the establishment praise and laud the merits of Martin Luther King Jr. today, when you look back on how he was treated at the time (and likely assassinated) you get a clearer picture of how white America feels about Black people having a mainstream voice. MLK/FBI looks back at how the civil rights leader was harassed and put under close surveillance by the FBI, led by J. Edgar Hoover and the government. And remember, MLK was a man more willing to play the political long game than others and he was still treated despicably by the powers that be. Let us also not forget that the 'progressive' president of the time, John F. Kennedy, was not initially in favour of giving Black people equal status in society, with the Birmingham bombing in 1963 ultimately forcing his hand. This is a doc that comes highly recommended and you can watch the trailer for MLK/FBI above.

MLK/FBI is an essential expose of the surveillance and harassment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (labeled by the FBI as the "most dangerous" Black person in America), undertaken by J. Edgar Hoover and the U.S. government. Based on newly discovered and declassified files, as well as revelatory restored footage, the documentary explores the government's history of targeting Black activists.

MLK/FBI is directed by Sam Pollard and will be available to watch in the US on cable VOD, digital and select theatres from January 15, 2021.