Miss Juneteenth trailer: A Sundance hit about a mother helping her daughter avoid the same mistakes

Plans are in place to open cinemas over the coming months, although if this does happen it's a waiting game to see how many people venture out and if a second wave of the coronavirus will return to close businesses down once more. In the meantime, films that played at festivals last year and at Sundance in January are doing their best to tie use over in the meantime. Miss Juneteenth comes highly recommended by critics who caught it at Sundance and is currently lined up for a limited theatrical release alongside a VOD rollout. Watch the trailer for Miss Juneteenth above.

A former beauty queen turned hard working single mom prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the Miss Juneteenth pageant, hoping to keep her from repeating the same mistakes in life that she made.

Channing Godfrey Peoples writes and directs a cast starring Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson and Alexis Chikaeze.

Miss Juneteenth arrives in some US cinemas and on VOD from June 19.