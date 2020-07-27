Miss Juneteenth heading to UK cinemas and digital download in September

Vertigo Releasing have confirmed that Miss Juneteenth will be heading to UK cinemas on 25th September. It will also be available via digital download on the same date.

Turquoise Jones is a single mom who holds down a household, a rebellious teenager, and pretty much everything that goes down at Wayman’s BBQ & Lounge. Turquoise is also a bona fide beauty queen—she was once crowned Miss Juneteenth, a title commemorating the day slaves in Texas were freed – two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Life didn’t turn out as beautifully as the title promised, but Turquoise, determined to right her wrongs, is cultivating her daughter, Kai, to become Miss Juneteenth, even if Kai wants something else.

Miss Juneteenth is writer and director Channing Godfrey Peoples’ debut feature film, inspired by her upbringing in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Miss Juneteenth pageant takes place annually. Juneteenth is a holiday in recognition of slaves in Texas being freed, two whole years after the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. Peoples’ said of her film, “I want Miss Juneteenth to contribute to more diverse representations of African-American women on screen. Through exploring issues unique to black women and our identity and culture, my hope is the film will be a universal story about the resilience of the human condition.”